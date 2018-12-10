× Springdale Man Accused Of Murder Arrested In California

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — A Springdale man accused of murdering a Bethel Heights man last week was arrested Sunday (Dec. 9) in San Bernardino, Calif.

Anjel Torres, 18, faces charges of first-degree murder, committing a terroristic act, continuing criminal enterprise and aggravated assault.

Torres was arrested with help from the U.S. Marshals and the California Highway Patrol, according to Springdale police.

On Thursday (Dec. 6), police found Javier Nicolas-Rodriguez of Bethel Heights dead from a gunshot wound after a car he was in crashed into a house on Pioneer Street.

Police had been called to the area around 3 a.m. for reports of gunshots. They arrived and found Nicolas, 19, dead inside the vehicle.

Further details weren’t immediately available.

Capt. Derek Hudson, spokesman for Springdale police, said detectives are working to follow up on leads.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact police at 479-750-8139 or leave a tip at 479-750-4484.

“We still feel like Springdale is a safe community, but with any major population growth, we are going to deal with these types of situations, Hudson said.

“Our police officers are out there working hard. Our detectives are out there working hard now trying to follow up on this and find the individuals who are responsible.”

