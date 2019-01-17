× Pea Ridge Police Capt. Under Investigation For Alleged “Inappropriate Text Messages”

PEA RIDGE (KFSM) — City officials are investigating a Pea Ridge police captain over “inappropriate text messages,” according to a statement issued Thursday (Jan. 17).

The city received the information Monday (Jan. 14) and immediately opened an investigation into Capt. Eric Lyle, according to the statement.

Lyle, who has served the department since 2011, requested leave while the investigation progresses.

It’s unclear what the messages contained or who sent or received them.

Just a few months ago, longtime officer and then-police chief Ryan Walker resigned.

Walker said in his resignation letter there “was no certain incident or decision that was made that lead me to this decision other than pursuing other opportunities to better my family.”

However, Mayor Jackie Crabtree said he had suspended Walker in mid October for an undisclosed reason.

Capt. Chris Olsen took over as interim chief.