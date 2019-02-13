Arkansas Department Of Health Issues Public Health Advisory On Cannabis Use

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) is issuing a public health advisory warning Arkansans of the dangers of using products derived from Cannabis use, that claim to benefit health.

ADH is partnering with Arkansas Surgeon General Dr. Greg Bledsoe and Arkansas Drug Director Kirk Lane for the health advisory.

The health advisory includes the following warnings:

Marijuana is addictive. Approximately one in 11 adults who use marijuana will become addicted, and the risk of addiction is greater among youth.

Marijuana now available is more potent with higher levels of tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, the primary psychoactive substance in Cannabis than marijuana available in previous decades. The long-term health or developmental consequences of exposure to these high concentrations of THC are unknown.

Marijuana use is associated with adverse health outcomes including development of psychoses like schizophrenia and increased risk of motor vehicle crashes.

Marijuana is particularly harmful to a developing child. Smoking marijuana during pregnancy is associated with being born at low birth weight, a risk factor for death in the child’s first year of life.

There are a limited number of conditions where there is substantial or conclusive evidence for using Cannabis-derived products as medication, but outside of these conditions, there is not sufficient evidence to show that any form of Cannabis, including marijuana or hemp, is safe and effective as medication.

Due to a lack of regulations on products containing cannabidiol (CBD), consumers cannot be certain what they will receive if purchasing a product purported to contain CBD.

Marijuana impairs judgment and can lead to actions that result in injury or death.

The ADH is asking anyone with substance abuse issues to contact the National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP for treatment referral.

The health advisory comes two days ahead of medical marijuana licenses go into effect in Arkansas.

Click here to read the full health advisory over cannabis use from the ADH.