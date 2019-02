Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Medical marijuana cards are now in effect in the state of Arkansas.

The active ID's mean Arkansas patients can now use them to apply for temporary licenses across the border in Oklahoma.

Temporary licenses cost $100 and last for 30 days. Once approved, patients could buy medical marijuana now.

The products still aren't for sale in the natural state, but so far more than 7,100 patients have been approved for Arkansas ID's.