Police: Man Arrested For Death Of 2-Year-Old Girl In Van Buren

VAN BUREN (KFSM) — The Van Buren Police Department arrested a man Friday (Feb. 15) afternoon in relation to the death of a 2-year-old girl back in November 2018, according to Sergeant Jonathan Wear with the Van Buren Police Department.

Jordan Shreeve is facing murder charges for the death of 2-year-old Olivia Soto.

Soto was found dead at her mother's home in Van Buren four days after her second birthday on November 8, 2018.

Wear says Shreeve fled the area following the death and went to Michigan where investigators believe he has been staying for three months.

Shreeve was located on Friday in Van Buren and arrested for the death of Soto.

A detective spotted a moving truck at Shreeve's residence, Wear said. Further investigation led investigators to a motel in Van Buren where Shreeve was located and arrested.

Shreeve has been charged with first degree murder.

He is being held at the Crawford County Detention Center with no bond, according to Wear.

Shreeve is the fiancée of Soto's mother.

5NEWS spoke with the victim's father just days following his daughter's death.