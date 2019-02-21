U Of A Hosts Crosswalk Safety Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- After a deadly accident in a crosswalk on the University of Arkansas, students are hosting their first ever safety week.

Each day has a different theme, and Thursday's is crosswalk safety.

The Associated Student Government says the primary purpose of crosswalk safety day is to promote safety and to remember a former student who was killed while walking in a crosswalk earlier this month.

Andrea Torres was hit and killed by a driver while walking on campus in early February. Students are encouraged to write down their names and a message in her honor.

"We’re just here to like grieve the loss of the community and say some nice words to her family," said Maria Calderon, ASG director of student safety.

Students were also passing out information on crosswalk safety, such as looking both ways and staying off your cell phone. They say they've already seen a good turnout and hope to have more crosswalk safety days in the future.