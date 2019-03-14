Officer-Involved Shooting Reported In Sallisaw

SALLISAW, Okla. (KFSM) — Sallisaw Police were involved in a shooting Thursday morning (March 14).

Sequoyah County Sheriff Larry Lane confirmed that an officer-involved shooting took place just south of Sallisaw on Highway 59.

Lane said a Sallisaw Police officer was involved. He said a medical helicopter was summoned for the person who was shot. No further information on that person’s condition was available.

Lane said it was not Travis Lee Davis, the suspect that has been the subject of a manhunt in LeFlore County. Davis escaped from a jail in Sedalia, Mo., on Sunday and was spotted in Heavener on Wednesday (March 13).

