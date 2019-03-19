× Arkansas Starts Hot, Sinks Providence In NIT Opener

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (KFSM)–Without Daniel Gafford, Arkansas was picked by most to fall to Providence in the first round of the NIT. The Razorbacks were determined to prove that wrong.

The Hogs came out firing and made their first five three pointers in a 84-72 win over Providence. No. 4 Arkansas (18-15) advances to the second round and travels to face No. 1 Indiana.

All nine Razorbacks that saw the court over scored, as the Hogs were paced by 13 points by Mason Jones and an balanced effort of a season high 14 points from Reggie Chaney. The freshman added seven blocks, five rebounds & five assists.

Entering the game, Ethan Henderson had five points total in his freshman season. Henderson scored six points against Providence, including two big dunks. Gabe Osabuohien had 12 points and 7 rebounds in the winning effort.

As a team, Mike Anderson’s squad shot 50% from the field and 10/21 (47%) from three point land. On the other hand, Providence made just 3 of 23 (13%) from distance.

Arkansas held off Indiana 73-72 in the third game of the season in Bud Walton Arena.