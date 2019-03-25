Separate Accidents In LeFlore County Leave One Dead & Two Air-Lifted To Area Hospitals

POTEAU, Okla. (KFSM) — Two accidents within 20 minutes in LeFlore County left one person dead and two other people airlifted to hospitals.

EMS of LeFlore County took to Facebook to address the incidents. The first accident was a single-vehicle car crash that killed one person, required another to be air-lifted to Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center and left another with minor injuries.

20 minutes later first responders were called to a go-kart accident involving a minor that had to be flown to a pediatric trauma center.

“We wish the injured a quick recovery and keep the family of the deceased in our prayers,” the Facebook post said.

