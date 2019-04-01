× Authorities Searching Near Altus For Bodies After Tip

ALTUS (KFSM) — Officials are searching near Altus today after receiving a tip that two bodies could be somewhere in the area.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said it received a tip about the possibility of bodies late Sunday (March 31) night.

A search team was canvassing the area Monday (April 1) morning near Arkansas 186 and Carbon Plant Road.

