Authorities Searching Near Altus For Bodies After Tip

Posted 10:04 am, April 1, 2019, by , Updated at 10:05AM, April 1, 2019

ALTUS (KFSM) — Officials are searching near Altus today after receiving a tip that two bodies could be somewhere in the area.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said it received a tip about the possibility of bodies late Sunday (March 31) night.

A search team was canvassing the area Monday (April 1) morning near Arkansas 186 and Carbon Plant Road.

5NEWS has a crew headed to the area.

Check back for updates to this story as more information is released. 

