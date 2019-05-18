× Gov. Hutchinson’s Son Arrested For DUI

ROGERS, Ark.—Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s son was arrested in Rogers this morning (May 18).

According to police, a traffic stop at 46th Street and New Hope Road led to the arrest of Asas Hutchinson III.

He was arrested and taken to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, where he was held until he was sober.

There is no record of a booking photo being taken according to jail employees.

This is not the first time Hutchinson III has been arrested for similar offenses.

In 2018 and 2016 he was arrested for DWI, and was arrested for possession of a controlled substance at a music festival in 2016.