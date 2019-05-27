Fort Smith Public Schools Closed Through Thursday Due To Historic Flooding

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Due to flooding, the Fort Smith Public School district has announced that classes will be canceled Tuesday, May 28 through Thursday, May 30.

The school will seek a waiver from the Arkansas Department of Education to not have to make up the last three days of this year (May 28-30).

The school released the following statement:

“Parents, Staff and Community, As you know the Fort Smith Public Schools Administration continues to be in contact with emergency management officials regarding the impact of local flooding. Today, we know many students, teachers and staff are dealing with flood waters in or near their homes. Other members of the FSPS team, who live in Eastern Oklahoma and in the surrounding Arkansas communities, cannot easily enter Fort Smith. There is also limited access to roadways around school sites like Barling, Woods, Sutton, Morrison Elementary Schools and Chaffin and Kimmons Junior High Schools. Flash flooding is being forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday of this week. Because of the compounding effects of these unprecedented events, we believe that it is in the best interest of FSPS families and all district employees to close schools and suspend school district operations on Tuesday, May 28, Wednesday, May 29, and Thursday May 30. School activities involving district transportation are canceled. We will seek a waiver from the Arkansas Department of Education for these remaining days of the 2018-2019 school year. If approved , this will allow our district to dismiss Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday without the need to make up these last days of this year. We are developing a plan for Chromebook turn-in, final exams, semester grades, and locker and classroom cleanup. We will share these contingencies plans with you in the next few days. We appreciate your patience as we all deal with these unusual and very difficult circumstances. Principals and teachers, please use your Remind 101 and other notification systems to further communicate this information.