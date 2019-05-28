Gov. Hutchinson To Hold News Conference Wednesday To Update Flood Conditions

(KFSM) — Governor Asa Hutchinson will be holding a news conference to update residents on flood levels and to provide the status of state and local mitigation work.

The news conference will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday (May 29) at the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management in Little Rock.

He will be joined at the press conference by Arkansas National Guard General Mark Berry, A.J. Gary, Director of Arkansas Department of Emergency Management and Colonel Bill Bryant, Director of the Arkansas State Police.

The governor is encouraging residents to continually monitor information from the National Weather Service, the Arkansas Department of Transportation’s iDrive website and local officials for updates regarding flood waters.