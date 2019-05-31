× Lowell Man Linked To Fatal Hit-And-Run Faces New Reckless Driving Charges

LOWELL (KFSM) — A Lowell man accused of leaving an accident that killed a Springdale man faces new charges of reckless driving after leading Lowell police on a brief pursuit.

Race Fuller, 28, was arrested Tuesday (May 28) in connection with fleeing, reckless driving, careless driving, speeding, failing to obey a traffic control device, two counts of failing to stop at a stop sign and three counts of failing to use a turn signal.

Police tried to pull Fuller over for speeding after clocking him at 77 mph in a 40 mph zone near Pleasant Grove and North Old Wire roads, but he kept going, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The officer said Fuller reached speeds over 140 mph and passed more than 15 vehicles before wrecking his motorcycle Frisco Cemetery Road.

During his interview with police, Fuller “seemed lighthearted … and did not seem to take the situation seriously,” according to the affidavit.

Fuller said he was driving home when the officer tried to stop him, and because he didn’t have insurance, “knew I would get a ticket anyway, so I thought, let’s have fun.”

The officer said Fuller “laughed and chuckled each time he told me that,” according to the affidavit.

Fuller is already charged in Benton County Circuit Court with leaving the scene of an injury accident, a Class D felony.

Police said Fuller struck Jeen John about Jan. 14 near Fern’s Valley Loop and Arkansas 264, then left the scene. Officers found John laying near the highway.

John, 23, later died from his injuries at the hospital.

Fuller, who was free on a $25,000 bond, has pleaded not guilty. In Arkansas, Class D felonies are punishable by up to six years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000.

Fuller was being held Friday (May 31) at the Benton County Jail on a $150,000 bond. His arraignment for his new charges in June 3.