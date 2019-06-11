Suspect Identified In Deadly Officer-Involved Shooting In Poteau

POTEAU, Okla. (KFSM) — The suspect in Tuesday morning’s officer-involved shooting in Poteau is now identified.

According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI), Jaquan Derrick Diijon Thompson, 27, was shot and killed at the E-Z Mart on N. Broadway early Tuesday (June 11).

OSBI said Thompson was holding a knife to a 44-year-old female clerk’s throat. Police say he was refusing to drop the weapon and release the woman when asked by law enforcement.

A Poteau Police officer and LeFlore County Sheriff’s deputy both responded to the 911 call. Each fired one shot when Thompson refused to drop the weapon. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Thompson’s body was transported to the Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy, according to OSBI.

Officials are now asking for information about Thompson’s relatives. If you are family or know his family, please call the Poteau Police Department at (918) 647-8620, or contact the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov.