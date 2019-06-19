× Bentley Leaves Mansfield To Coach Alma Mater

MENA (KFSM) – There’s no questioning whether Mansfield football has been on the trend up over the past three seasons but now the Tigers will have to try to keep the momentum going with a new head coach.

Craig Bentley was named the new head coach at Mena on Tuesday night as the hire was approved by the school board. Bentley was the Bearcats’ defensive coordinator for five seasons prior to taking over the Mansfield program. He is also a Mena graduate.

Mansfield went 12-20 in the three seasons under Bentley but the Red Tigers took a giant leap forward in 2018 as they went 8-4 and reached the second round of the playoffs before losing to eventual state runner-up Osceola. Mansfield also finished second in this past weekend’s Lumber One 7-on-7 tournament held by Alma, losing to 7A-West member Bentonville West.

Mena was looking for a new leader after Tim Harper left the Bearcats to take the head coaching position at Coweta, Okla. Mena went 8-4 with a second round playoff appearance in 2018.