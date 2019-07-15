Construction Work To Close Portion Of Dickson Street In Fayetteville

Posted 4:50 am, July 15, 2019, by , Updated at 05:41AM, July 15, 2019

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A portion of Dickson Street in downtown Fayetteville will be closed this week for construction.

Dickson Street from Gregg Avenue to University Avenue will close starting today (Monday) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The closure will extend through Friday.

The closure is for construction, though the city didn’t specify the type of construction.

Drivers are urged to use caution in the area and detour when possible.

The closure is one of two on busy streets in Fayetteville. A portion of Mount Comfort Road in west Fayetteville will also close today for repaving.

Workers will be overlaying a portion of the road from North Shiloh Drive to North Raven Lane starting at 6 a.m. The road will be reduced to one lane one direction at a time daily from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday (July 19).

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.