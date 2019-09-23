Mass Flu Vaccine Clinic Announced For Springdale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFSM) — The Washington County Health Unit of the Arkansas Department of Health will offer flu vaccinations at the Jones Center for Families in Springdale Thursday, September 26, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Those attending should bring their insurance cards with them to the clinic. If they do not have insurance, or if insurance does not cover flu shots, the vaccine will be available at no charge.

“We want Washington County residents to stay healthy this flu season, and getting a yearly flu vaccination is the best line of defense,” Robin Thomas, Washington County Health Unit Administrator, said. “We encourage everyone to come to the mass clinic or the local health unit to get their flu shot.”

Annual flu vaccinations are recommended for most adults and children six months and older.

“The flu should not be taken lightly,” said Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, Medical Director for Immunizations at ADH. “We are encouraging everyone to get a flu shot to protect themselves and their families because it is hard to predict in advance how severe the flu season is going to be.”

Certain people are more likely to have serious health problems if they get the flu. This includes older adults, young children, pregnant women, people with chronic health conditions (such as asthma, diabetes, or heart disease), people who smoke, and people who live in nursing homes, according to the ADH.

The flu vaccine is safe and does not cause the flu. Some people who get the vaccine may experience mild soreness and redness near the site of the shot and a low fever or slight headache.

The ADH says there are very few medical reasons to skip the flu vaccines. People with allergies to vaccine ingredients can often receive the vaccine safely if it is given in a doctor's office where they can be monitored.

The flu is easily spread through coughing or sneezing and by touching something, such as a doorknob, with the virus on it, and then touching their nose or mouth.

River Valley residents can also receive flu shots during the Sebastian County flu vaccine clinic in Fort Smith.

The Sebastian County Health Unit of the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) will be at the storm shelter at Ben Geren Park in Fort Smith on Friday, September 27, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. to administer flu shots.

The ADH says the best way to prevent the flu is to get the vaccine.

For more information visit the ADH website.