The Unexpected Return To Downtown Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — The Unexpected has returned to Downtown Fort Smith. The Unexpected are well-known artists from around the world who show up and paint surprise projects on walls and buildings. This means Fort Smith will be having some new artist paintings popping up in the downtown area.

A block party was held today at Cisterna Park to kick off the new installments. There were food trucks, vendors and art activities, and a free family-friendly concert by National Park Radio.

“It kicks off our week. We have artists arriving today and tomorrow. They’re going to be painting all over town. You can stop at our popup shop at 1100 Garrison and get a map and see where the artists are going to be activating. Everything is free. We just want people to come out and experience some art and cultures, maybe experience something new and just have a good time being in Fort Smith,” said Claire Kolber, Director of The Unexpected.

A legendary Spanish artist is doing a wrap-around piece at the rogers and Garrison Avenue intersection. Three blocks from there, a London artist is expected to work near Grand and 11th Street and install a tribal piece.

Some of the new works will be seen underway this week. This will be going on from October 7th-12th.

To know more about the artist and where they will be painting visit www.unexpectedfs.com.