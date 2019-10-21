Early Morning Tornado Confirmed In Siloam Springs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KFSM) — The National Weather Sevice in Tulsa has confirmed a tornado touched down in northern Adair County and Siloam Springs late Sunday night (Oct. 20) into Monday morning (Oct. 21).

The NWS is unsure at this time whether it was a single tornado that caused damage in both areas or if it were multiple.

The size of the tornado has not been confirmed at this time.

Surveys will continue in the areas in the path of the storm.

No additional details are available at this time.

Due to the severity and broad damage of the storms that rolled through the area early Monday (Oct. 21) Judge Barry Moehring has signed an emergency disaster declaration for Benton County.

The declaration allows Benton County and affected cities to request assistance from the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management (ADEM) for un-insured public sector damages attributed to the storm and repair structures to pre-disaster conditions.

No damage estimates were immediately available as of Monday afternoon.

The National Weather Service has confirmed that the high-speed winds were attributed to at least one tornado and straight-line winds contributed to damage in Rogers, Siloam Springs, Cave Springs, Highfill and Prairie Creek.

According to Nick Samac with Carroll County Emergency Management, the northern section of the county took the brunt of the storm leaving trees down, some even into homes.

Samac says the power is out for several residents in the county but an estimated total has not been made at this time.

No injuries have been reported in Carroll County at this time.

Madison County Emergency Manager Lori McConnell says there are a few trees down but there is no major damage.