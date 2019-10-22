× Assistant Police Chief In Gore Fired After Using Stun Gun On Handcuffed Woman

GORE, Okla. (KFSM) — Gore officials on Tuesday (Oct. 22) fired assistant police chief Jose Guzman during a special meeting, according to Town Administrator Horace Lindley.

Guzman was arrested earlier this month on misdemeanor assault and battery charges after allegedly using a stun gun on a woman who had already been restrained in handcuffs.

Gore police had responded to a woman’s home for a welfare check this summer because her boyfriend was worried she would hurt herself.

The incident was all caught on camera.

The woman supposedly became agitated with Guzman and after she continually tried to walk toward him, he shocked her with the stun gun.

Guzman was placed on administrative leave the next day.

The city council and board voted not to terminate Guzman so he was reinstated.

Guzman was free on bail at the time of his firing.

The woman in the video told our CBS affiliate News On 6 that the day the officer was placed on leave, someone anonymously called the hospital she works at and told them she’d been charged with assault and battery on a police officer, which isn’t true.

She lost her job and has hired an attorney.