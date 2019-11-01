Beto O’Rourke Drops Out Of 2020 Presidential Race

(KFSM) — Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke ended his campaign for president Friday (Nov. 1).

“Though it is difficult to accept, it is clear to me now that this campaign does not have the means to move forward successfully,” O’Rourke said in a statement. “My service to the country will not be as a candidate or as the nominee.”

Our campaign has always been about seeing clearly, speaking honestly, and acting decisively. In that spirit: I am announcing that my service to the country will not be as a candidate or as the nominee. https://t.co/8jrBPGuX4t — Beto O’Rourke (@BetoORourke) November 1, 2019

O’Rourke told supporters in an email that he will not run for office next year. That means he will also not become a Senate candidate in Texas, despite pleas from some Democrats for him to take on Republican Sen. John Cornyn, according to CNN.

The former congressman visited Fayetteville in August for a rally that brought in hundreds of supporters from the area.

“I’m confident I will see you down the road, and I look forward to that day,” O’Rourke said in his statement.

O’Rourke was urged to run for president by many Democrats who were energized by his narrow Senate loss last year in Texas, a reliably Republican state. He raised an astonishing amount of money from small donors across the country, visited every county in Texas and used social media and livestreaming video to engage directly with voters. He ultimately lost to incumbent Republican Sen. Ted Cruz by 3 percentage points.

President Trump responded to the news with the following tweet:

Oh no, Beto just dropped out of race for President despite him saying he was “born for this.” I don’t think so! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2019

Click here to read his full statement about ending his campaign.