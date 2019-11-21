Lights Of The Ozarks Begins Again In Fayetteville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark (KFSM) — The Christmas lights are back on the Fayetteville Square for the 2019 holiday season.

The annual Lights of the Ozarks kicks off Friday (Nov. 22) at 6 p.m. Mayor Lioneld Jordan will be there to flip the switch, turning on over 400,000 lights.

Setting up for this event was no easy task.

“They’re working up until the event when the lights come on just making sure everything’s running smoothly and testing the lights as you can see behind me,” said Hazel Hernandez, Vice President of Sales & Marketing for Experience Fayetteville.

For six weeks Fayetteville Parks and Recreation put up lights and decorations.

“We’ve added quite a bit of creativity. We have some candy cane colored trunks instead of doing traditional white. We’re hand wrapped some trees and added quite a bit of color this year,” said Jake Rogers, Fayetteville Parks and Recreation.

There will be around 6,000 people for lighting night tomorrow. Kids and adults can take pony and carriage rides, eat from the food stand and watch the parade.

Due to the expected size of the crowd, the parade route has been shifted and expanded.

It will now begin on Maple Avenue, then head to Mountain Street where it makes a left down to East Avenue, from there it heads down Dickson Street back to Maple.