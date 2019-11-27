Local Restaurants Open On Thanksgiving Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Thanksgiving is almost here and while many people spend hours preparing meals, some prefer to eat out instead.

If you're heading out to a restaurant instead of the living room this year there are plenty of options for you in Fayetteville.

Katie Laird works at Ella's at the Inn at Carnall Hall and says Thanksgiving is a tradition for the staff.

“It’s definitely tradition at this hotel to cater to our community during the holidays and to give people a place to go if they don’t have family in town,” Laird said.

Laird says they want people to enjoy their holiday.

“The reason why we're open on Thanksgiving is so we can do the cooking and cleaning for you,” Laird said.

Ella's will be serving a Thanksgiving brunch and are expecting around 400 people.

“It’s very lively, homey it’s a family-style place and we want people to come here with their families and feel right at home, it’s very warm,” Laird said.

If you're looking for something a little more casual, local dive bar Art's Place will be providing a free meal.

“Putting the food out at 3 p.m. and then we’re gonna keep throwing it out there and a lot of customers are bringing plates as well,” said Eric Jones with Art's Place.

Jones says they've been providing a free Thanksgiving meal for 25 years.

“It’s very important, a lot of people who can’t get out of town to see their family hang out with us or hang out with their families and then come here," Jones said. "It’s important, it’s us giving back to our patrons and the community and people who can’t afford it. It’s just a good opportunity for us to give back."

Chain restaurants like Golden Corral, Waffle House, Village Inn and IHop will also be open this holiday.

