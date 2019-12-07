Teen Robbery Suspect Shot By Bentonville Police Officer Identified

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — A robbery suspect who was shot and killed by a Bentonville Police Officer on Friday (Dec. 6) has now been identified.

According to Arkansas State Police (ASP), a Bentonville Police Officer was near Greenhouse Road and SW. Briar Creek Avenue searching for a suspect involved in the attempted robbery of a nearby convenience store. At 11:23 p.m., the officer spotted 17-year-old Dominick Matt of Bentonville walking in the area.

According to ASP, when Matt was approached by the officer he allegedly took out a handgun during the encounter, leading the officer to shoot.

Matt was pronounced dead on scene, and the officer was not injured.

Special agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division will be investigating the use of deadly force by a law enforcement officer.

An autopsy will be completed at the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory to determine Matt’s cause of death. Evidence recovered from the scene will also be analyzed.

An investigative file prepared by ASP’s Criminal Division will be presented to the Benton County Prosecuting Attorney, who will determine whether the use of deadly force by a law enforcement officer was consistent with Arkansas law.

The identity of the Bentonville Police Officer has not yet been released.

This is a developing story.