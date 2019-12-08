GoFundMe Set Up In Honor Of Fallen Officer

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — A GoFundMe has been set up by the Fayetteville Fraternal Order of Police, to support the family of last night’s (Dec. 7) fallen officer.

Stephen Carr, 27, was shot and killed Saturday night in the Fayetteville Police Station Parking lot. Carr began his career with the police department in April of 2017. He was assigned to patrol the Entertainment District.

According to a Facebook post by the Fayetteville Arkansas Police Department, many requests were received on how the community could help.

Their goal is to reach $25,000. To donate, click here.