Fort Smith, Russellville Dispensaries To Be Inspected By State This Week

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — The Arkansas Beverage Control (ABC) Board is set to inspect Fort Cannabis this week, the final step before Fort Smith’s first dispensary can open.

Scott Hardin, the ABC spokesperson, confirmed the inspection on Monday (Dec. 9) while discussing another dispensary outside of Jonesboro.

Hardin also stated that 420 Dispensary in Russellville is set for an inspection this week as well.

Inspection dates have not been confirmed by Hardin yet.

Fort Cannabis General Manager Jordan Mooney told 5NEWS they are looking forward to serving the people of the River Valley.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It was announced earlier this month that Arkansas officials may consider revoking medical marijuana licenses for dispensaries that aren't open by June 2020.

If approved, Fort Cannabis and 420 Dispensary will be the first dispensaries to open in Zone 4 of the state, which includes Sebastian, Crawford, Franklin, Johnson, Logan, Yell, Pope and Conway Counties.

Since May, patients in Arkansas have spent $23.3 million to obtain 3,433 pounds of medical marijuana.