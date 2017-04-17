Ark. Supreme Court Grants Stays Of Execution For First Two Death Row Inmates Scheduled For Lethal Injection

Posted 4:12 pm, April 17, 2017, by , Updated at 04:22PM, April 17, 2017

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — The Arkansas Supreme Court has granted stays of execution for two death row inmates who were scheduled to be put to death on Monday (April 17).

The supreme court granted stays of execution for Don Davis and Bruce Ward, meaning no executions will take place on Monday.

Additionally, there is a federal injunction blocking the executions as well.

Davis and Ward were the first of seven prisoners who are scheduled for execution between April 17-27.

 

