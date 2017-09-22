Body Found At Springdale Hospital Confirmed To Be Missing Woman

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) – A body found that was found inside a car at Northwest Medical Center has been identified as missing woman Christy Nichols, according to the Springdale Police Department.

The cause and manner of Nichols’ death is still under investigation, according to police.

Nichols was first reported missing by her family on August 6. She was last seen at Catalyst Church in Bentonville.

Her body and car were discovered in the parking lot of Northwest Medical Center in Springdale on September 13.

Dale Nichols asked for prayers for the family in a post a on Facebook: