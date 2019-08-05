‘God’s Pit Crew’ Begins Rebuilding Moffett School After Historic Flood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOFFETT, Okla. (KFSM) — The floor inside the cafeteria of Moffett School is getting sanded down by volunteers with God’s Pit Crew before a new floor can go in.

What was once completely underwater is now on its way to getting back to normal.

“We’d love to rebuild every house here, every building, but obviously we don’t have the resources to do that," Randy Johnson, God’s Pit Crew Founder said. “We asked a number of people here if you could only choose one project what would it be? Everybody said rebuild our school.”

The non-profit, God’s Pit Crew, will be in Moffett for the next three weeks helping to rebuild everything inside the school from the classrooms to the cafeteria and the school gym.

The start of school was pushed back one week due to complications. In the meantime, work inside the classrooms continues where insulation and sheetrock need to be installed.

“I don’t know if we could have done it without them," Eddie Smith, Moffett School Dean of Students said. "It’s amazing to have them. It’s just great they come in and it’s like chop, chop they get it done."

When students return on Monday some grades will have class inside mobile units while others will be housed in the gym and other usable parts of the building.

"They don’t have to worry about any kind of contaminants, any mold, anything like this," Smith said. "We’ve been talking about it and we think this is probably the cleanest school in Sequoyah County now."

The founder of God’s Pit Crew called rebuilding Moffett the biggest project they have ever taken on. They say God led them on this mission.

“We keep hearing them say what a blessing it is that you would come and help rebuild our town but what I hope they understand is this is a blessing for us too," Johnson said.