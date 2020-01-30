Decatur Schools Closed Friday & Monday Due To Flu Outbreak

DECATUR, Ark. (KFSM) — The Decatur School District has announced there will be no classes Friday, Jan. 31, and Monday, Feb. 3, due to a flu outbreak at their schools.

Parents are urged to wash their child’s belongings, bedding, sports clothing, etc. before they return to school Tuesday, Feb. 4.

Decatur is the third school district in western Arkansas to cancel classes this week due to the flu.  Magazine and Johnson  County Westside have canceled school this week.

In a weekly report, the Arkansas Department of Health said the average school absenteeism rate last week was 7.4 percent among public schools.

