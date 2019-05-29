Arkansas Delegation Supports Governor’s Request For Disaster Declaration

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Although President Trump tweeted his support for Arkansans during the historic flooding, he has not yet declared it a federal disaster.

Senators John Boozman and Tom Cotton along with Congressmen Steve Womack, Rick Crawford, French Hill and Bruce Westerman, sent a letter to President Trump and administration officials urging them to support Governor Asa Hutchinson’s request for a federal disaster declaration due to extensive damage as a result of historic flooding and recent severe storms in the state.

“The resourcefulness and resilience of Arkansans in recent days has been impressive; however, as losses mount, the people of our great state hope the federal government will join in these restoration efforts,” members wrote in the letter.

President Donald Trump tweeted that FEMA and the Federal Government will do whatever is necessary to help out with the historic flooding along the Arkansas River since Thursday (May 23).

Senator Cotton says his office is ready to help those affected by the severe flooding and those in need can contact them at 501-223-9081.

“We’re facing historic, devastating floods along the Arkansas River, and the biggest danger may be yet to come,” Cotton said. “In the next day, I’ll meet with affected Arkansans and tour the worst-hit areas along with Governor Hutchinson and other officials. My office stands ready to assist any Arkansan threatened by these historic floods. Arkansans are strong and resilient. We’ll rebuild together,”

The following is the full text of the delegation’s letter of support: